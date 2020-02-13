Hornchurch boss Stimson insists plenty left to play for this season

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has insisted it's all to play for as they head into the final stretch of the season.

The Urchins welcome Merstham to Bridge Avenue on Saturday before making the trip across the Dartford Bridge to Margate on Tuesday.

They currently sit fourth in the Isthmian League Premier Division table but are now 10 points off leaders Worthing with 14 matches left to play.

"We've got 14 games left to play now, so it's all to play for, and there will be plenty more twists and turns," Stimson said.

"I think I said from the start we've got to just stay in amongst it and hopefully finish the season strong.

"This month we have nine games, so it's a massive test. I'm not sure many other teams in the league play that many.

"We've got to keep our fingers crossed."

Urchins will be without defender Rickie Hayles for a number of weeks after undergoing an operation, while captain Lewwis Spence will return after missing out on the last few fixtures due to suspension.

"Rickie Hayles was missing and Lewwis Spence, but Lew is back this week, which is a plus for us as he's our captain and leader," added Stimson.

"Rickie had an operation on his cheekbone on Friday unfortunately, so he's going to be out for a few weeks.

"Joe Christou came back last night (Wednesday) and played 45 minutes which was pleasing and we've got good options in other areas of the pitch to give some boys some minutes if needed."

The boss is expecting another tough test against The Moatsiders despite them struggling near the bottom of the league table.

"Lewes were on a bad run, they got a new manager, so some of their boys upped their game and same with Merstham I expect another tough test," added Stimson.

"Unfortunately they're at the wrong end of the league, so they will be giving their all like most teams do, so it's up to us to go put on another good performance and pick up three points."

Stimson says they put must last week behind them, adding: "Both games we created chances like we always seem to do, some games we've taken them, and some games we haven't."