Urchins boss Stimson is pleased with progress to sit third in the table

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 February 2020

George Saunders of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

George Saunders of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson remains pleased with how far the club has come in a year despite a frustrating week in their push for promotion.

Urchins were pegged back for a 2-2 draw by strugglers Merstham as an own goal denied them three points at Bridge Avenue on Saturday with George Saunders and Arthur Lee getting on the scoresheet.

And Stimson's men then also drew 2-2 at mid-table Margate in midweek thanks to goals from Jamie Cureton and Saunders - who struck late to nab the point.

Stimson said: "Thirty games gone, third in the league, I'm sure if we looked at that at the beginning of the season we would've took that.

"We had to build a new team, I've said it a few times, but you look at Haringey, Enfield Town, Kingstonian, they've all had to build new teams this year.

"I look at the teams above us at the moment and both those teams - Worthing and Folkestone - were in the play-offs of this league last year.

"After 30 games last year where were we? Where were Hornchurch? We've made big strides.

"I know a few people like myself will be frustrated as we had some games in hand and you look at those and think we could be here.

"Realistically you've got to dust yourself down, and like I said five or six games ago, I think it's going to be really important the luck you have with injuries."

The boss says this week's results were not the ones they were hoping for, but they still created plenty of chances in both encounters.

"It was a strange one, both games ended 2-2," he added. "We got pegged back in the final seconds in the home game against Merstham when we were 2-1 up in the 95th minute, that didn't feel too nice afterwards.

"Tuesday we equalised late, so they say it evens itself out over the season and that was the scenario there.

"In both games we started off well and had opportunities to take the lead, but we didn't take those opportunities, and when you don't take those opportunities at this level of football you know the other team will have a couple of chances.

"If you don't take yours and they take theirs all of a sudden you find yourself behind, but we showed character in both of the games, especially at Margate we came from behind twice on a very blustery night."

