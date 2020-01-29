It was mixed fortunes as the Urchins beat Bowers but lost to title chasing Folkestone

Hornchurch endured a mixed week of fortunes as they sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Bowers & Pitsea before falling to a 2-1 defeat at Folkestone Invicta.

An early Lewwis Spence goal secured the three points over Bowers at the Len Salmon Stadium on Saturday and then despite a goal from Adam Cunnington in the second minute at Folkestone they came away with nothing to show for their efforts.

Manager Mark Stimson and his side now sit fifth in the Isthmian Premier Division but still have two or three games in hand on most the teams above them.

"It was two games where we knew they would be two totally different type of games, the Bowers game a local derby with a lot of ex-Hornchurch players, so they raised their game.

"We started fantastically well and scored after two minutes with Remi Sutton going down the left and delivering a great ball for Lewwis Spence to tap in.

"After that it wasn't the best of games as I think both teams showed a lot effort and desire, but not much quality, and thank god for us we came away with three valuable points."

The boss insists they must put the game against Folkestone behind them as they're still in a strong position in the league.

"We knew Tuesday would be a totally different game, Folkestone who the last few years have always been around the play-off spots, and rightly so they're up there again this year.

"When we played them earlier this season we snuck a 1-0 win against them in a fantastic game and last night (Tuesday) was definitely a game of two halves.

"First-half we scored one and could have scored another two or three as well as having a few half chances.

"They got back in it just before half-time and then second-half it was all them to be honest and they could probably have scored two or three, they did manage to get one, and we couldn't find an equaliser.

"It is what it is, we've said it's going to be a long hard season in a difficult league, and we're still in a good position."

Callum Davies for Folkestone and Lewwis Spencer were both sent off in the encounter but Stimson says it was not a dirty match.

"It wasn't a dirty horrible game, if I'm honest I don't think neither of the red cards were reds, their lad didn't deserve to be sent off as we were a long way from their goal and Lewwis Spence didn't deserve to either.

"It was a much better game of football than the Saturday one, quality wise, we just didn't take our opportunities when they came round and Folkestone did."