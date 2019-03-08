Hornchurch boss Stimson looking forward to football filled Easter

Sean Marks of Hornchurch

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is looking forward to a big Easter Weekend of football in the sunshine, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Urchins travel away to face Kingstonian on Saturday before returning to Bridge Avenue for their final home fixture of the 2018/19 season against strugglers Harlow Town.

Stimson knows his side need points to secure their place in the Bostik Premier Division for next season but believes everyone should want to give their all at this stage in the season.

“Our squad is not the biggest so people are going to be needed, but as a player especially now the weather is becoming nice, what a great thing to be looking forward too.

“Two games of football over the weekend, Kingstonian are just above us in the league, and then Harlow are sitting bottom of the league.

“They're both going to be tough games as Kingstonian won't want us to overtake them and Harlow will be fighting like us to get as many points and make sure we're in this league next year.

“It's a big challenge ahead but one I am certainly looking forward to as it's going to be a nice temperature and from a playing point of view it's a bonus that the weather is nice now.”

Kingstonian currently sit 16th in the league table two points ahead of the Urchins going into the clash at Tolworth.

“I think at the start of the season, the squad they'd put together there looked very strong and like they were going to be in the top three all season.

“For some reason it hasn't worked out and they've changed manager a couple of times.

“We know what we can do on the day and we've got to make sure everyone is focused.

“Don't give anything away as I'm confident the team will create enough chances and sooner or later we're going to take those chances.”

Harlow Town currently sit bottom of the league table and in desperate need of points and Stimson would like a repeat result to when they won 4-2 away from home in December.

“The same score line would be nice, first-half performance no, as I think we got out of jail right on the stroke of half-time.

“Their goalkeeper dropped the ball and Sean Marks was in a fantastic position to keep us in the game.

“That's going to be a tough one as where they are in the league and where we are, everyone is fighting for the points.”