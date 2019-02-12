Search

Hornchurch boss Stimson feels Marks’ dismissal changed game after defeat to Margate

PUBLISHED: 13:49 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 04 March 2019

Hornchurch forward Sean Marks (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch forward Sean Marks (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Urchins manager felt aggrieved forward saw red against Gate

Mark Stimson feels Sean Marks’ dismissal was the turning point in a 2-1 defeat for Hornchurch at home to Margate in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

Urchins had started the game well, with Marks putting the hosts ahead in just the 11th minute.

Gate, though, were soon level with Kadell Daniel bundling the ball home from close range following a free-kick.

The game’s flashpoint came in the 30th minute when Marks was given his marching orders following a fairly innocuous-looking foul on Thomas Mills.

From there, Hornchurch were always likely to be up against it and so it proved as Tobi Sho-Silva netted the winner for Margate in the 59th minute.

Urchins boss Stimson was naturally gutted to suffer a defeat, but believes the game changed as a result of Marks’ red card.

“We were disappointed and frustrated to lose because we went ahead with a nice finish from Sean,” said Stimson.

“To concede so soon after taking the lead was disappointing and after that is when the frustration comes in.

“We had a bad sending off last week against Leatherhead, but the one on Saturday was beyond me.

“We’re playing senior men’s football and for someone to get sent off for something like that — I’ll have a look at the video and if I’m wrong I’ll hold my hands up and admit it — is very harsh.

“That changed the game because we’re down to 10 men and Margate were direct, putting a lot of balls into our box.

“When you have a player like Sean who’s so good in the air, he could have helped us both in defence and attack.

Despite playing for over an hour with 10 men, Hornchurch never looked overworked by Margate which was a testament to their effort and energy.

And for Stimson, that was one positive to take away from a game which ended in a defeat for the Bridge Avenue club.

The Urchins boss added: “With regards to the work rate, I can’t ask for any more from the boys and the effort was there. We just have to maintain that level for the rest of the season.”

