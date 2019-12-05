Hornchurch boss Stimson is very pleased with character shown by an injury-hit squad

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and Dan Smith of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased with the performances and character shown by his squad this week despite being depleted through injuries.

Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019 Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

The Urchins played out a goalless draw with Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division on Saturday before going out of the Essex Senior Cup in the third round after a 1-0 defeat at National League South side Chelmsford City on Monday.

"Although it was a goalless draw, it was a decent game, we know Bognor are a good footballing side," Stimson said.

"First half we really got on top of them and created a few chances, unfortunately on the day the goalkeeper pulled off a great save on Ronnie Winn's shot, and then we had a scramble that just didn't go in as well as a couple of other chances.

"We could have quite easily gone in at half-time 1-0 or 2-0 up, but it wasn't to be.

"Another downside of that was that Marvin Morgan picked up an injury just before half-time, he tried to get going again second half, but seized up so he had to come off.

"That limited our options up front. We had to regroup and change the system a little bit, but we kept a clean sheet, and I thought it was a decent point.

"If you look at Bognor's result, they smashed Enfield Town 4-1, so you see just how strong they are.

"We would've liked to get three, but we'll take the point, and to keep the clean sheet was good for Joe Wright as he's been in fine form."

The boss was not pleased with the referee at Chelmsford but was pleased with the efforts show by fringe and young players.

He added: "It was a very good performance, I think we had 10 players missing through injury and rest, but the boys that came in were excellent.

"If it wasn't for an outrageous decision for the referee to give them a penalty we should have taken them to penalties.

"I thought we had a blatant penalty in the first half that wasn't given and the one they got, if that was a penalty, then ours was without a doubt.

"We had some major plusses, Nathan Cooper got 60 minutes, Dominic Green getting 45 was good and the young players that stepped in played well.

"Just 24 hours before at Fairlops Waters they were playing in the park for our under-18s, so for four of them to play, Sonny Dutton played the whole game and the other three came on to play a very strong Chelmsford side. Only minor was Remi Sutton coming off with a hamstring injury."