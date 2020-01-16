Search

Manager Stimson signs new deal at Hornchurch ahead of next test with Leatherhead

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 January 2020

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has penned a new two-and-a-half year deal at the club ahead of their clash with Leatherhead this weekend.

Urchins welcome the Tanners to Bridge Avenue on Saturday bolstered by the news of their boss committing long-term after a fantastic start to the season.

Stimson is delighted to secure the deal and puts it down to the ambition of the club to keep moving forward.

"I'm really pleased to have accepted a two-and-a-half year contract," Stimson revealed to the Recorder.

"I sat down with the club at Christmas, they offered me the contract and I've accepted that, I think since I came in over a year ago we've made good progress.

"The club and I are both ambitious, we have the same thoughts, and we want to move this club forward.

"All the support we've had and we get is really appreciated, so long may it continue."

Urchins face a Leatherhead side who currently sit ninth in the Isthmian League Premier Division table after a recent surge in form.

"Leatherhead beat us 2-1 at their place, so we know what we're in for on Saturday, another tough game, but they all are now," added Stimson.

"The next 10 games are big games as that sets up your last 10, so we'll be looking forward to it.

"It was good Lewwis Spence got 20 minutes last night (Wednesday) and Joe Christou got another 25, so that's two players that could possibly be involved again."

The Urchins have also bolstered their squad with the addition of striker Adam Cunnington much to the delight of Stimson who has been tracking him for quite some time.

"I managed Adam at Kettering then I sold him to Dagenham, I helped him get that move about eight years ago, so I know Adam," he said.

"I tried to sign him last season, once again in the summer, again when he left Dartford for Hemel Hempstead and then again when he left Hemel for Romford but eventually got him now.

"He's someone I've been after for a long while as I think he's a good player, if you give him the right service and play off him like the boy Jake Robinson did at Billericay, someone can fill their boots with goals.

"He's very strong in the air and a very good signing for us."

