Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with opening week

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Kadell Daniel of Margate during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is pleased with unbeaten start to the BetVictor Isthmian Premier League campaign in the opening week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kadell Daniel of Margate scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019 Kadell Daniel of Margate scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

The Urchins nabbed a 2-1 win over Merstham on the opening day away from home before drawing 2-2 with one of the title favourites Margate at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Boss Stimson says it's a strong start especially considering Arthur Lee, Remi Sutton and Nathan Cooper are all out injured.

"It's been a very good week, to get four points, especially with the injuries we've got as they're key players," the former Gillingham boss said.

"There is a left centre-half and a left-back out of the team who are both big players for us, both got experience and great distribution, and the way we want to play I was looking forward to them starting the attacks.

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch goes close during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019 Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch goes close during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

"We haven't had that, but the boys that have played in those positions have done very well to help us pick up four points from the two games.

You may also want to watch:

"The second game, the Margate one, people are talking about them like us being at the top end of the league and the two goals they scored were two free-kicks and they were league level if I'm honest because the way they executed them was outstanding.

"I think after that they only had one more shot and for us to come back again after being 1-0 down and 2-1 down showed great character.

"Our performance have been a little bit mixed but that's understandable without that left-hand side bombing forward as we've only really been able to get down that right hand side."

Midfielder Lewwis Spence scored in the 84th minute to earn the Urchins a draw against Margate while the midfielder also bagged a goal in their victory on Saturday.

"I've given Lewwis the captain's armband this year to take more responsibility, obviously I've worked with him before and he enjoys that role and it gives him more of an edge.

"He got us back in the game Saturday by scoring and then last night again he put in another good shift.

"That's always pleasing when your captain steps up to the plate and leads by example, the other boys have got to follow that and keep it going."