Hornchurch boss Stimson is hoping to finish the season but knows health is priority

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is hoping they will be able to fulfil this season’s fixtures but knows the health of everyone involved at the club must be the priority during the coronavirus pandemic.

Urchins sit third in the Isthmian League Premier Division with nine matches to go and Stimson hopes to play them to complete the campaign.

But the experienced boss understands the situation and knows the Isthmian League and FA will make the decision that is right for everyone associated.

“It’s one of these situations that is new to everybody, but obviously we understand the reasons why and I think you’ve got to look at the big picture,” Stimson said.

“First and foremost is the health of everybody, not just the players, but the supporters, volunteers, and staff at the club.

“It’s frustrating, but something we’ve got to deal with, but everything crossed we can get back to playing in a couple of weeks time.

“We’ve just got to wait now and see what happens with that.

“Because it’s not happened before no one has got any experience on it, so we’ll just rely on the people at the top level to make the choice to see if and when we start again.

“If and when we do we’ve got to try making sure that we’re ready, but everyone is in the same position, so I said to the players to keep as healthy as they can and keep fit.

“Hopefully sooner rather than later we go again.”

In terms of finances the club have not only lost gate money but the function suite has taken a hit due to coronavirus outbreak causing people to cancel gatherings.

“It’s not ideal as the football club has it’s function suite that does really well for the club, they’ve obviously got cancellations as well, and it’s going to hit a lot of non-league clubs over the next month in terms of revenue,” added Stimson.

“Hopefully the league, when they do make that decision at the end of it, can make the right one, and we can hopefully fulfill this season’s fixtures and look forward to an exciting end to it.

“We haven’t got many games left, we’re down to under 10 games, so we could fit that into four to six weeks.

“If it means starting the season a bit later next season I don’t see that as a problem, but the people above will see all the problems that might cause, and we just have to be ready for whatever they say and take it on the chin.”