Stimson happy to keep retain majority of his squad and add Higgins

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is delighted to retain the majority of his squad while adding prolific striker Sam Higgins ahead of the upcoming season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Urchins have already got three pre-season fixtures under their belts including a 3-0 victory over Catholic United at the weekend thanks to a brace from Ellis Brown and a solo effort from Arthur Lee.

Striker Higgins has featured in all three matches for Stimson after departing National League South outfit Chelmsford City in May following a 12-goal season.

“It’s very pleasing, last year was frustrating at the end as I felt we had a real good chance, but it was important we tried to keep the squad together,” Stimson said.

“Fingers crossed they’ve all accepted what we’ve put across to them and I’m obviously very pleased with the squad.

“We lost George Saunders, but I thought that would happen, and now we’ve got to get these games out the way and look forward to the season.”

You may also want to watch:

The former Thurrock manager added: “Sam’s record speaks for itself, he became available, I had a chat with him and he decided to join us so we’re pleased with that. We know if we give him the right service he score the goals.

“So that is what we’ve got to do as a team, and he should be a good addition for us.”

Stimson did reveal he is not the biggest fan of pre-season due to the injuries it can bring, but is hoping they can pull through with no issues.

“I don’t like pre-season if I’m honest, it’s the injury situation, you just want to try get through the games injury free,” he added.

“Last year we picked up a couple of real bad ones, so fingers crossed we don’t and we have a healthy squad when the season comes around, as it’s going to be a very difficult campaign with a lot of decent sides in the division again.

“It is also great to see fans in the stadium again.”

Hornchurch will welcome Ebbsfleet United to Bridge Avenue on Tuesday before also hosting local rivals Dagenham & Redbridge, who signed Saunders from Hornchurch recently, on Saturday, September 5.

“It’s great that Ebbsfleet United and Dagenham & Redbridge have agreed to come across to us,” said Stimson. “It’s nice with supporters now being allowed in, we’d like to get a few numbers in, as that would help everybody and we’re looking forward to those games.”