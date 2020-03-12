Hornchurch boss Stimson is backing his squad to finish strong with nine games left

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is backing his squad to finish the campaign strongly as they look to stay in the Isthmian League Premier Division play-off places while trying to even ramp up a title charge.

The Urchins only have nine fixtures left to play this season and now sit nine points behind leaders Worthing in third place but they must just pick up as many points as possible.

Stimson's side welcome strugglers Lewes to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Corinthian Casuals at the weekend.

'With 27 points still available, we're going to do what all the other teams in the league will be wanting to do, and that is get as many points as possible,' said Stimson.

'Like I've always said we wanted to be in and around it come the last 10 games and we are now, so we've got to stay in it.

'Leatherhead are on a good run, Enfield are still around it, we're in it, Kingstonian will probably still fancy their chances with the squad they've got, so we've just got to do our bit and go out and create the same amount of chances we have done all season.

'I have total belief in the strikers that we've got and a few of the players we have on the bench as well, as their fitness levels are getting better.'

However, the former Gillingham manager does know it will not be easy against Lewes, who they drew 0-0 with last month.

'Last time we played Lewes they had just been beaten 6-1 by Cheshunt, they just put a new manager in charge, and on the night their defenders were just incredible the way they were stopping the ball from going in,' he added.

'I spoke to their manager (Hugo Langton) and said at least you've got a good defence now. He said 'well it's the same players as Saturday, it's just today they've stopped going in and Saturday they let it go in'.

'I said maybe that's the new manager syndrome, if it is good luck to you, and we'll see in a few weeks and they've gone by now.

'Fingers crossed they don't defend as well as when we last played them and we can create the same amount of chances to come away with three points.'

It is then a clash with the league leaders Worthing the following weekend for Hornchurch as they look to claw back some of the points they need to make up.

They romped to a stunning 6-0 win away from home when the sides met earlier this season.