Hornchurch facing a tricky test away to Leatherhead

Hornchurch are set to face a tough week as they play two away fixtures against inform sides Leatherhead and Enfield Town, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Urchins will make the trip to Fetcham Grove on Saturday before also travelling to The Queen II Elizabeth Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Manager Mark Stimson is mainly looking at the first match against The Tanners for now and knows they must be wary of their pace.

"This one will be tough, Leatherhead has just hit a bit of form to be fair, and they've got a bit of pace up top," Stimson said.

"They're very good at attacking so we've got to aware of that and not try give too much away and obviously attack them to try causing them problems.

"It's another game that we're looking forward to and I just can't wait for Saturday now."

Nikki Bull's men have won three of their last four league fixtures to move them up to 12th in the league table - the last two wins being a 4-1 victory over Merstham and 3-0 win over Cheshunt.

They could be without centre-back Arthur Lee and captain Lewwis Spence once again this weekend through injury.

"Possibly, Arthur has got a 50/50 chance I would say, Lewwis is probably less than that but we'll wait and see who is available.

"Whoever is or isn't, the players that play will do what they've done all season and give their all."

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Stimson believes having depth is crucial to doing well and is pleased to have that this season.

Although midfielder James Goode left the club this week to join Isthmian North side Aveley.

"That is something I spoke to the club about in the summer, it's great to have a good 11, but your 13 or 14 players are important as well.

"It's hard for them to sit, watch and wait as they deserve to play, and that's why James Goode has gone out to Aveley to get some minutes.

"He is someone who could step in and not look out of place, but because people in front of him are doing so well, the poor lad hasn't had a kick of a ball in about six to eight weeks now.

"The number 13, 14 and 15 players are just important as one, two or three for me but it's just about keeping them ones enthusiastic and hopefully they see there will be an opportunity to play. - especially with more cup games coming up."