Urchins missed chances cost them bagging a win against Leatherhead says Stimson

Jordan Clark scored for Hornchurch against Leatherhead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson feels his side missed out on maximum points as they created enough chances to beat Leatherhead on the weekend.

Travis Gregory opened the scoring for the Tanners in the 33rd minute but Urchins Jordan Clark levelled the score in the second-half at Bridge Avenue.

But boss Stimson knows they had plenty more chances to put the game to bed despite trailing for a long period of time.

"Like you say they have been in good form, but to be honest on the day we created enough chances to get the three points, on another day you would but it wasn't meant to be," Stimson said.

"The good sign and the positive thing was that we were creating chances, now when we do create these chances, we've got take them and obviously that will make the game easier so we can get some more wins.

"If you can't get the win though, a draw is the next best thing, so we have to take that and move onto the next game on Saturday."

The former Gillingham boss was quick to praise the versatile Jordan Clark for his recent impact after he was rewarded by netting his first goal of the season.

"It's his first goal of the season, so that's good for him, he's been in and out of the team but of late he's been playing really well.

"The last few games he's played and played really well, and that probably caps off his best performance of the season on Saturday, so to get a goal is just an added bonus."

The boss was also pleased to see midfielders Lewwis Spence and Joe Christou both return after a number of weeks on the sidelines through injury as he knows they can play a vital role in the coming weeks ahead of busy run of fixtures.

"You come off after the game a bit frustrated that you've drawn 1-1, but then you go away and think what are the positives, and there is two massive positives there Lewwis Spence played the full 90 and so did Joe.

"That should put us in good stead for the next three or four weeks where we do have a lot of games.

"Everyone is going to be needed and that is valuable minutes for those two."