Hornchurch boss Stimson looking to utilise entire squad

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is looking to utilise his entire squad over the busy Bank Holiday weekend to continue their impressive start to the season, writes Jacob Ranson.

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch battles for the ball with Margate's Kudas Oyenuga (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Jordan Clark of Hornchurch battles for the ball with Margate's Kudas Oyenuga (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Urchins will welcome BetVictor Isthmian Premier League play-off hopefuls Kingstonian to Bridge Avenue on Saturday before making the trip to Brightlingsea Regent on Monday.

The experienced boss knows he will have to rotate his squad to pick up the best possible results as they look to build on last weekend's 6-0 win over Worthing.

"We've got a busy weekend and all of the squad is going to be called upon," Stimson said.

"I'm sure you'll see a lot of players involved. Some of the players who haven't played are ready to play and we've got to mix it up so we're fresh for both games."

The former Leyton Orient defender is confident in the depth of his squad and insists you only have to look at the way George Winn stepped up to the challenge last weekend.

"Everyone will get a chance this weekend. George Winn stepped in last weekend for the first time and was part of a back three or five, whatever you want to call it, that kept a clean sheet, and did really well," he added.

"You'll see other boys that have been on the bench start a game and it's up to them to put a shift in."

However, Hornchurch know they're in for two tough tests this weekend against the K's and R's despite being unbeaten in their opening three fixtures.

"That's the plan, but it will be a tough one as Kingstonian are a decent side, they've got a lot of Merstham players from last season who were a fantastic footballing team," said Stimson.

The Urchins boss also revealed he was interested in bringing striker Louie Theophanous to Bridge Avenue during the summer and pinpoints him as a threat.

"They've got the boy up top who is a very good goalscorer, someone we were interested in during pre-season, but we couldn't do a deal and he went to Kingstonian," he said.

"We've got to be aware of him and then Monday Brightlingsea is always a tough place to go as they're a good hard-working team. They're quite big and powerful."