Hornchurch boss Stimson has high hopes for an FA Cup run

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has insisted they will be giving their all to go against the odds and have a run in the FA Cup this season.

The Urchins are hosting Kempston Rovers at Bridge Avenue on Saturday for their first qualifying round tie as they look to progress into the next round and bag themselves £4,500 in prize money.

Experienced boss Stimson revealed he doesn't know too much about their opponents, but will do by the time they kick-off on Saturday.

"FA Cup week, it's a big one, it's something we want to try and progress in," Stimson said.

"We don't know too much about them but I will find out this week and we'll prepare like we would for a league game and everything crossed we can get into the next round.

"You're four or five games away from being in the hat with some professional clubs and there is going to be at least three or four that do that.

"There is not going to be many teams out of our division that will do that unfortunately, but we're going to give it our best shot."

Hornchurch have won four, drawn one and lost one so far in the Isthmian League this term, and Stimson wants them to continue playing the way they have been in the opening month.

"Hopefully we can put in a performance like we have all season so far, including the game at Brightlingsea as we should have come away 5-1 winners but we didn't," he said of a 1-0 loss.

"The rest of the performances have been spot on and I'm sure whoever is called upon will do the same."

Stimson also revealed defenders Arthur Lee and Remi Sutton are edging closer to returns and that is bound to cause him a selection headache after his side's good start.

"Arthur Lee and Remi Sutton have only had one game together, when those two boys get in the team, it's going to be a nice headache for me to have as obviously there will be one or two players that will have to be left out," he added.

"They're close, probably two to three weeks and it's only a good thing for the club having two people like that waiting to come in - hopefully with Nathan (Cooper) getting stronger with each game as well.

"We're solid at the back and with the creative players we have up top it should be an enjoyable season."