Dickson penalty earns Hornchurch draw with Horsham

PUBLISHED: 20:27 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:27 24 October 2020

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch 1 Horsham 1

Hornchurch nicked a 1-1 draw against Horsham thanks to a 70th minute penalty from striker Chris Dickson.

The visitors Rob O’Toole opened the scoring in the early stages of the contest but former Charlton Athletic front-man Dickson slotted home from the spot to earn the Urchins a point at Bridge Avenue.

Manager Mark Stimson bolstered his squad ahead of the match with the signings of striker Liam Nash, midfielder Ollie Muldoon, and defender Harry Gibbs – the latter two being named on the bench for the match.

It started as a cagey affair but in the 26th minute the visitors opened the scoring as O’Toole headed home a corner to give them an early lead.

Hornchurch pushed for an equaliser but couldn’t find one and went into the half-time break trailing by one goal.

Ollie Muldoon came off the bench at the break to replace striker George Purcell and then the Urchins had a few good chances through Remi Sutton and Charlie Ruff but failed to take advantage of them.

Jordan Clark was fouled inside the six yard box and Hornchurch were awarded a penalty where up stepped Dickson who slotted home to level the score.

The hosts pressed for a winner but couldn’t quite convert one of their chances meaning it ended 1-1 with the sides taking a share of the spoils.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Cooper, Hayles, Sutton, Christou, Clark, Brown (Osborn 71), Ruff, Purcell (Muldoon 45), Dickson.

Unused subs: Stimson, R.Winn, Gibbs.

Horsham: House, Day, Sparks, Harris, Miles, Merchant, O’Toole (Hall 55), Taylor, Monlouis, Smith (Charman 78), Metcalf (Hopkinson 76).

Unused subs: O’Sullivan and Harding.

