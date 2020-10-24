Dickson penalty earns Hornchurch draw with Horsham

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch 1 Horsham 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch nicked a 1-1 draw against Horsham thanks to a 70th minute penalty from striker Chris Dickson.

The visitors Rob O’Toole opened the scoring in the early stages of the contest but former Charlton Athletic front-man Dickson slotted home from the spot to earn the Urchins a point at Bridge Avenue.

Manager Mark Stimson bolstered his squad ahead of the match with the signings of striker Liam Nash, midfielder Ollie Muldoon, and defender Harry Gibbs – the latter two being named on the bench for the match.

It started as a cagey affair but in the 26th minute the visitors opened the scoring as O’Toole headed home a corner to give them an early lead.

Hornchurch pushed for an equaliser but couldn’t find one and went into the half-time break trailing by one goal.

You may also want to watch:

Ollie Muldoon came off the bench at the break to replace striker George Purcell and then the Urchins had a few good chances through Remi Sutton and Charlie Ruff but failed to take advantage of them.

Jordan Clark was fouled inside the six yard box and Hornchurch were awarded a penalty where up stepped Dickson who slotted home to level the score.

The hosts pressed for a winner but couldn’t quite convert one of their chances meaning it ended 1-1 with the sides taking a share of the spoils.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Cooper, Hayles, Sutton, Christou, Clark, Brown (Osborn 71), Ruff, Purcell (Muldoon 45), Dickson.

Unused subs: Stimson, R.Winn, Gibbs.

Horsham: House, Day, Sparks, Harris, Miles, Merchant, O’Toole (Hall 55), Taylor, Monlouis, Smith (Charman 78), Metcalf (Hopkinson 76).

Unused subs: O’Sullivan and Harding.