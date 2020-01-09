Manager Stimson is pleased with fight back as Urchins nab vital win over Horsham

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch on the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson heaped praise on his squad's reaction to fight back and seal a 2-1 win over Horsham in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The visitors took a 1-0 lead through Greg Cundle but goals from Rickie Hayles and Chris Dickson sealed the three points for the Urchins at Bridge Avenue.

But the boss insisted the most important thing was to not get beat as they chase down the top three in the Isthmian Leagaue Premier Division.

"We said before the game with them above us, it was quite important that we didn't get beat in that game, and to go on and win it was an added bonus to be fair," Stimson admitted.

"We took the lead really early on, but unfortunately the goal was disallowed, and then I think on their first attack they went in front.

"Once again, though, the boys showed what they've done many times this season and came from behind to get back into it.

"We made it 1-1 before half-time, second half we got stronger, and then went on to win the game 2-1 and in the end it could have even been a few more.

You may also want to watch:

"To get the win against a team in and around us in the league was a positive way to start the New Year."

The former Barnet manager insists squad depth has been crucial for his side so far this season after watching Hayles net his second goal of the season and Dickson grab his 20th of the campaign in the win.

"We've spoken about it many times, you can't rely on one person, but at the same time fingers crossed that one person, Chris, does keep chipping away with goals," he added.

"The others around him now are getting goals. Rickie has got a couple lately, on Saturday Arthur Lee scored one as well but unfortunately it was disallowed.

"I expect him (Arthur) to get a couple this season as well due to his ability in the air and from set-pieces.

"It's nice the goals are being spread around, but we don't care who scores as long as we keep getting points and stay in this push for the final two months or so of the season.

"This month is a busy one with so many games to look forward to."

Hornchurch face a hectic fixture list as they have games in hand on most teams in the league due to their FA Trophy run.