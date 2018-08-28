Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Youngster Dutton impresses in Urchins win over Hashtag United

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 January 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Friendly: AFC Hornchurch 3 Hashtag United 1

AFC Hornchurch sealed a 3-1 win over Thurlow Nunn First Division South league leaders Hashtag United in a friendly at Bridge Avenue.

The Urchins used the fixture to rotate their squad and hand chances to a number of youngsters including the impressive Sonny Dutton who netted a brace.

Dutton opened the scoring as he fired home from 25 yards in the 24th minute before the Urchins saw former defender Jamie Hursit come off the bench eight minutes later for United after departing the club earlier in the day.

In the 67th minute Dutton grabbed his second of the match as he slotted home from the spot after being awarded a penalty to make it 2-0.

Three minutes the visitors clawed one back from a superb free-kick before the Urchins put salt in the wounds in the 92nd minute as they netted a third to seal the win.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Police investigating alleged county lines drug rings in Essex make six arrests following raids in Romford and Dagenham

Police were called at 6.50pm. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Police investigating alleged county lines drug rings in Essex make six arrests following raids in Romford and Dagenham

Police were called at 6.50pm. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Youngster Dutton impresses in Urchins win over Hashtag United

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Tulse Avenue, Collier Row.

West Ham left out in the cold as Wolves sweep them aside

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker is challenged by West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

‘I’m not a career politician’: Harold Hill’s Shaun Bailey discusses plans for Havering as Conservative mayoral candidate

Harold Hill's Shaun Bailey shared his plans for the borough in an exclusive interview with the Recorder. Photo: Ben Gurin

Robinson adamant Daggers’ struggles against Aldershot were not due to formation

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists