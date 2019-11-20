Stimson impressed by the standard of play between Hornchurch and Haringey Borough

Mark Stimson manger of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was heavily impressed by the quality of football on display as they drew 1-1 with Haringey Borough.

A goal from Borough winger Dimitri Froxylias in the 75th minute was cancelled out just a minute later by Urchins attacker Charlie Stimson to give them both a point at Coles Park Stadium.

The experienced boss felt the spectators were treated to a game of football that looked beyond Isthmian Premier League standard.

"Personally I thought it was a fantastic game, I thought the quality was way above the level, and also the energy.

"These boys played Saturday, some were at work Sunday, some again today (Monday) and to come produce that sort of performance is a credit to both teams.

"1-1 draw I think we might have just shaded it at the end, but after their wonder goal you did think how can you come back from that, but to be fair we matched it as I think our goal was as good as their one.

The former Grays Athletic manager did admit once he saw Haringey's goal hit the back of the net he wondered if it would knock the stuffing out of his side.

"When you concede a goal like that it could set you back and just before that I thought we were just about to have another good spell in the game.

"Suddenly the kid hits one from 25 or 30 yards and you just think wow, but a great response, as we've gone up the other end and Charlie has matched it.

"After that I thought we looked the stronger team and if it weren't for the goalkeeper, who pulled off a remarkable save, and then it hit the back of a leg on the line at the end."

They also drew with strugglers Corinthian Casuals 1-1 on Saturday in what proved a frustrating afternoon.

"Teams that are in the bottom three are going to fight for their lives, we spoke about it before the game, and they did that.

"The first-half was not really a good game to watch although we retained the ball well as we didn't do enough in the final third.

"We came out second-half, they got a penalty and we thought it could one of those Brightlingsea days again, but credit to the boys as we got back in the game.

"Chris Dickson came on at half-time and scored a nice goal, after that we could have won by three or four, I think their manager was delighted at the end of it whereas we were frustrated."