Hornchurch boss Stimson says Haringey Borough win was important

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson pin-pointed his side's 2-1 victory over Haringey Borough as an 'important' as they continue to chase down league leaders Worthing.

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

A brace from in-form striker Chris Dickson sealed the three points for the Urchins at Bridge Avenue to see them move into second place in the Isthmian Premier Division.

They now sit five points behind the leaders with a game in hand heading into the final stretch of fixtures which the boss sees as exciting.

"It was an important win for us, to be honest I think the score line flattered them, as I think we should have won by a lot more," Stimson said.

"We had a couple of opportunities that we didn't take, but to come away with the win was really important, just to keep us involved in this really exciting end to the season.

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and George Djassi Sambu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and George Djassi Sambu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

"There is probably 10 teams in the league with a chance, maybe not of winning it, as the teams in sixth to tenth probably can't but the ones above that you just don't know so we want to keep in amongst that.

"That's all we can ask of the players."

The former Leyton Orient defender heaped praise on top goal scorer Dickson for stepping up his two mor vital goals to take his tally up to 26 goals in all competitions.

"With Chris when he came to the club I told the people that he would score 25 goals without a doubt, we've probably used him too much, and relied on him too much.

"He looks a little fatigue in some games but that's understandable, but the lads record is second to none, and he's still got a few more games to add to that tally and I'm sure that's what he'll be looking to do as he gets a big buzz out of scoring goals.

"You can see that the way he celebrates in the right way and it gives everybody a lift.

"He's stepped up to the plate in the last couple of games which has been really pleasing."

New signings Ellis Brown and Alex Osborn both made their debuts in the match much to the delight of Stimson.

"Alex Osborn got on for 10 minutes on Saturday to show what he is capable of in that short space of time."