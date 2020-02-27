Hornchurch manager Stimson knows they must still be wary of Haringey Borough

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson knows they still must be wary of Haringey Borough's pace and ability despite having an indifferent season so far, writes Jacob Ranson.

Tom Loizou's side finished third in the Isthmian League Premier Division last season but have had to rebuild their squad after losing key players to clubs at higher levels.

But the Urchins know they will still have a tough test when they welcome the mid-table outfit to Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

"I think we spoke about this before. Haringey are one of the teams that had to build a new team from last year after being so close and losing a few players," Stimson said.

"They've still got some dangerous players, they always play with pace, and we'll be ready for the game and look forward to it."

When the two sides met back in November it was a 1-1 draw at Coles Park Stadium in what was a high energy encounter with the Urchins' goal coming from striker Charlie Stimson.

"That night I thought the game was exceptional, there were also two fantastic goals, they scored and then we did straight after - both from distance.

"It was real competitive and both teams played some good football on the night, so it would be lovely if we could do the same, but of course we want the three points."

Boss Stimson will be hoping to have a few more players at his disposal as well, as he expects George Saunders to be back available after missing out through injury last weekend.

New signing Alex Osborn should be fit and ready to be involved while the Urchins are also expected to add another signing with the news of captain Lewwis Spence being ruled out for a lenghty period through injury.

"I think George Saunders has got a good chance. We're still without Rickie Hayles and Lewwis Spence is now going to be out for a while as he picked up an injury," added Stimson.

"We've had Alex Osborn training this week, so hopefully he shall be in the squad and we could be signing a new player in the next few coming days.

"We've got a few out, but also a few coming back."