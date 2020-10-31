FA Trophy: Hornchurch, Haringey Borough and Barking progress into the next round

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch fought back to seal a 3-1 victory over Isthmian Premier League rivals Bowers & Pitsea to seal their progress into the next round of the FA Trophy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hosts Bowers opened the scoring through Luca Albon before Alex Osborn, Ellis Brown, and Charlie Ruff all struck home for the Urchins at the Len Salmon Stadium.

Bowers winger Quentin Monville was brought down inside the box by goalkeeper Joe Wright which saw Rob Small’s side awarded a penalty.

Up stepped Luca Albon who fired home from the spot in the 15th minute of play and they took that lead into the half-time break.

Hornchurch then took the game to their opponents in the second-half as Ellis Brown sprinted down the right and fired a cross the goal for substitute Alex Osborn to convert in the 65th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Three minutes later Remi Sutton raced down the left and found Brown who side-footed the ball home to give Mark Stimson’s men the lead.

The visitors then wrapped up things up in style as Joe Christou won the ball in the middle of the pitch and put Charlie Ruff through on goal who controlled it and slotted the ball home to seal a 3-1 victory.

League rivals Haringey Borough have also cemented their place in the hat for the next round of the cup competition with a 2-1 victory over Faversham.

Goals from Claudiu-Octavian Vilcu and Alfred Bawling was enough to seal the win for Tom Loizou’s men despite a late fightback from the hosts with a 72nd minute goal from Michael Hagan.

Barking also sealed their progress with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory following a 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at Mayesbrook Park.

Young striker Isaac Westerndorf opened the scoring for the Blues in the 14th minute of play but his effort was cancelled out by Kane Rowland’s in the 29th minute.

Neither side could find a winner and the game went to penalties where Justin Gardner’s men came out on top to seal their progress.