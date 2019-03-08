Hornchurch drawn away to Potters Bar in the FA Cup

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch have been drawn away to Isthmian Premier League rivals Potters Bar Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Urchins will travel away to Parkfield on Saturday, September, 21 as they look to continue progressing in the prestigious cup competition.

Mark Stimson's men cruised to a 6-0 victory against Kempston Rovers in their first qualifying round tie at Bridge Avenue with a brace from Lewwis Spence and goals from Mickey Parcell, Joe Christou, Chris Dickson and Matt Johnson.

That win bagged them £4,500 in prize money and they'll now be hoping to secure £6,750 in the next round as well as get themselves in the hat for the third qualifying round.

But first it's back to league action for the Urchins this weekend as they travel away to Carshalton Athletic for a top of the table clash.