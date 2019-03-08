Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch drawn away to Potters Bar in the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 13:58 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 09 September 2019

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch have been drawn away to Isthmian Premier League rivals Potters Bar Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Urchins will travel away to Parkfield on Saturday, September, 21 as they look to continue progressing in the prestigious cup competition.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Stimson's men cruised to a 6-0 victory against Kempston Rovers in their first qualifying round tie at Bridge Avenue with a brace from Lewwis Spence and goals from Mickey Parcell, Joe Christou, Chris Dickson and Matt Johnson.

That win bagged them £4,500 in prize money and they'll now be hoping to secure £6,750 in the next round as well as get themselves in the hat for the third qualifying round.

But first it's back to league action for the Urchins this weekend as they travel away to Carshalton Athletic for a top of the table clash.

Most Read

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Essex get better of Upminster in annual benefit match

Ravi Bopara of Essex pulls through the on side during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

‘Tonight is the night!’: Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Most Read

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Essex get better of Upminster in annual benefit match

Ravi Bopara of Essex pulls through the on side during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

‘Tonight is the night!’: Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham Women denied by the woodwork as champs Arsenal cling on for win

Katie McCabe of Arsenal and Erin Simon of West Ham during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Hornchurch drawn away to Potters Bar in the FA Cup

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Taylor backs Dobson to be Daggers’ penalty taker

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Dobson hopes to continue in starting 11 after netting first goal

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists