Hornchurch supporters raise thousands for Project Urchin

Hornchurch fans after arriving at Longmead Stadium (Pic: Jordan Newman) Archant

A group of AFC Hornchurch supporters walked 33.6 miles to their away fixture against Tonbridge Angels and raised more than £2,700 for Project Urchin.

Hornchurch fans at Bridge Avenue ahead of their walk to Tonbridge (Pic: Jordan Newman) Hornchurch fans at Bridge Avenue ahead of their walk to Tonbridge (Pic: Jordan Newman)

The club’s faithful fans have now raised more than £10,000 for the project, which is to help build a new academy classroom.

They headed off from Bridge Avenue at 8.30am on Friday for the long walk to Longmead Stadium where they lost 1-0 to the Angels.

Jordan Newman, Chairman of the Supporters Association, said: “The walk was the hardest one we’ve done to date after Maidstone and Witham a few years back.

“The walk from Gravesend to our hotel in Wrotham Heath was extremely tough and the elements were against us on the long and hilly road.

Hornchurch fans stopping off at a pub (Pic: Jordan Newman) Hornchurch fans stopping off at a pub (Pic: Jordan Newman)

“The next day was a pleasant walk though the Kent countryside although we were aching.

“We got to the ground about 1.45pm and was well received from both sets of fans who clapped us in.”