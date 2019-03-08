Search

Hornchurch still evaluating trialists says boss Stimson

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 July 2019

Garrett Kelly of Hornchurch and Myles Judd of Leyton Orient (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Garrett Kelly of Hornchurch and Myles Judd of Leyton Orient (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson continues to evaluate a number of trialists as he look to bolster the squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Urchins have already played four pre-season friendlies but have another four to go yet before the opening fixture against Merstham on August, 10.

And one player that has caught the experienced manager's eye is 23-year-old midfielder Garrett Kelly.

You may also want to watch:

"We've had a couple come in, the boy that played left-back is not a left-back, he's a centre midfielder but he's played left-back, right-back and centre half and to be honest he hasn't put a foot wrong.

"I think he's possibly been our best player in every game, so that is one we'll be trying to do something with, and there has been one or two other trialists that have come in and impressed.

"We'll have another look at them over the next ten days and decided whether we can take them or not."

Kelly has previously played for both Aveley and Romford.

