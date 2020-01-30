Search

No bigger club than Enfield says Urchins boss Stimson

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 January 2020

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson feels there are not many clubs bigger than Enfield Town at Isthmian League Premier Division level ahead of their clash.

Urchins welcome The Towners to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for an important clash as both sides look for a play-off place.

Stimson's side contains a trio of players who used to play for Enfield last season in goalkeeper Joe Wright, midfielder Matt Johnson and defender Mickey Parcell, although the latter could still be suspended for this match.

"They're a big team with loads of history, but where have they been for the last 10 years? No disrespect, where have Hornchurch been," said Stimson.

"Club-wise, Enfield there aren't many bigger at this level of football and we know they're going to be knocking on the door."

The boss has compared the two sides who both endured complete squad revamps in the summer to give them the best chance of competing at the top end of the table, adding: "They've had to do what we've done this year as they've had to put a new team together.

"W took three of their players in the summer, but they've managed to put a team together that is competing and that's what I've done.

"It's great to be in and around teams like Enfield and Folkestone Invicta who have been at this level for I don't know how many years trying to get out of this league.

"This is our second year back at this level, so we're newcomers to it, I know there's a few others like Horsham. Enfield, Folkestone, Carshalton, Bognor Regis, they're always up there and amongst it. You know at the start of the season they will be in the top five, as they do it every year, then two teams sneak in.

"Worthing, who are at the top right now, were fantastic last year until the last month of the season then unfortunately their wheels fell off and Enfield were flying until the last month as well.

"It's about trying to maintain this level, which is very difficult as you're demanding a lot of the players, every manager does and every team does.

"That is why the squad is so important. You need to have your 13, 14, 15 and 16th man able to come in and put a performance in, which is difficult as it's not always fair on them."

