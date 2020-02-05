Hornchurch enjoy a 'perfect' week as they seal wins over Enfield Town and Cheshunt

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson summed it up as a perfect week as they sealed two victories with a 4-0 win over Enfield Town and a 3-0 win over Cheshunt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Dickson, Adam Cunnington, Jordan Clark and Mickey Parcell all found the back of the net in the first-half against The Towners to seal the three points on Saturday.

A brace from Cunnington and another goal from Dickson sealed a second win over Cheshunt at Bridge Avenue.

"It was to be honest (a perfect week), especially when you think of the couple players we had missing for the games as well, it was a big ask.

"Enfield are up there with us chasing to stay in and around the top six, so we knew it would be a difficult game, but the boys came out first-half and really put on a five-star performance.

"To go in 4-0 up was a great achievement then it was just about a second-half of making sure we were solid and try learning from the previous game which they did and we came away with three great points.

You may also want to watch:

"To follow that up against a team who are near the bottom of the league but fighting for their lives, they don't give you much time on the ball, but we showed our quality again.

"3-0, 2-0 up at half-time, and we probably went one better than Saturday as second-half we managed to get another goal as well as keeping a clean sheet once again.

"It was a perfect two games for us, but we know it's just a start, we've got to enjoy it but we know we have two very hard away games coming up now."

Cunnington has bagged four goals in the last three fixtures and has proved a strong addition to the squad.

"Unfortunately for him last night (Tuesday) he just missed a penalty which could have got him his hat-trick so he was quite frustrated with that.

"I worked with Adam many years ago, I had him at Kettering and actually sold him to Dagenham & Redbridge, so I've known him a long while and I've chased him since I've been at Hornchurch on three occasions.

"We weren't able to as he was always offered higher level football, but now he has decided to join us, and if you give him the service he needs he'll score.

"He showed at Billericay what he can do and I'm sure if we give him the service he'll keep putting the ball in the back of the net."