Urchins Stimson expecting tough East Thurrock clash

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch and Aaron Barnes of Dulwich during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is expecting another big game as they face one of their potential promotion challengers East Thurrock United this weekend.

The Urchins will make the short trip to Rookery Hill on Saturday to take on John Coventry's men as they both desperately look to pick up points to boost their position in the Isthmian Premier Division table ahead of the Christmas break.

Stimson's men currently sit fourth in the league but just four points ahead of their ninth place opponents The Rocks.

"Another big game and this time last year East Thurrock was a National League South side, and they were for the last few years, so I'm not surprised at where they are in the league," the 51-year-old said.

"I'm sure they'll be competiting at the top like us, so it's a big game, and a tough one to go into after last Saturday but we would have had a week's rest in between with a couple of training sessions.

"Fingers crossed everyone can be fit again from last weekend, Remi Sutton had to come off with a hamstring, so he's 50/50 at the moment.

"Everybody else has come through that game which is good and we now go to East Thurrock before the Christmas period so hopefully we can get three points."

Hornchurch will be hoping left-back Sutton is fit to play as well as potentially Joe Christou and Ronnie Winn to bolster their options among the squad.

"Last week we had Ronnie Winn and Joe Christou out, so it's only two missing, Ronnie is probably 50/50 again.

"It's a lot healthy than it was two or three weeks ago when we went to Wingate & Finchley and Chelmsford City.

"You would like to put your strongest team out week in and week out, but it doesn't always happen."

The former Thurrock boss was also keen to wish everyone involved at the club a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead of the festive period.,

"I would like to wish everyone at the club a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

"Hopefully we'll see plenty of you at East Thurrock and if not at home to Brightlingsea Regent on the Saturday."

Hornchurch will be looking to make the most of the games in hand they have on the top three sides.