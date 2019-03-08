Purcell, Lee announce Hornchurch exits

Hornchurch’s all-time leading goalscorer George Purcell and defender Kenzer Lee announced their exits from the club after the Bostik Premier season came to an end on Saturday.

Urchins drew 0-0 with Lewes at the Dripping Pan in Sussex to finish in a lowly 15th place, with Purcell topping their goal charts for the season with 19.

That saw him take his tally for the Bridge Avenue club to 149 in 279 appearances, but he revealed in a post on social media that he would be leaving for a fresh start elsewhere.

Purcell posted: “I've made the hard decision that my time has come to an end, I feel like I need a new challenge.

“Firstly I would like to thank Jim (McFarlane) & Colin (McBride) who have been great to me over the 6 seasons I have been at the club, couldn't ask for two better people to be around.

“I've had 6 fantastic years being the top goal scorer every year, winning the league, reaching the play-off finals (which wasn't all great) & making history becoming the all-time leading goalscorer at the club, 149 goals in 279 app.

“I would also like to thank the fans they are by far the best fans, win lose or draw they always have a smile on their faces.

“What can I say about Dave aka the kit man, one in a million & Little Tel, who has been brilliant to me.

“Ken & Tony who have always had the time for me. I wish the fans & the club all the best for the future and hope they will get back to where they belong. Up the Urchins.”

Lee posted a shorter message, which simpy read: “I appreciate everything Hornchurch has done for me but today I have decided it was time to move on. #urchins.”

The twin announcement led to plenty of tributes from team-mates, with the club's Twitter account posting: “A superb player and fantastic servant to the club. Will be greatly missed. All the very best of luck George for the future. Thank you for everything.”

Goalkeeper Callum Chafer tweeted: “Honestly gutted mate, looked out for me since I was just 15 years old at this club. Legend.”

And Defender Nathan Cooper added: “Gutted bro. Only player I know who sulks even though we've won. I know you'll keep racking them goals up. All the best.”

Former Urchin Jamie Hursit posted: “Honestly, best player in most of non league! Any club will be buzzing to have you bro!”

Jordan Newman, from the Hornchurch Supporters' Association, posted: “Gutted is an understatement. Favourite player and will be missed. All the best George. You are a gent.”

Replying to the news of Lee also leaving, Cooper posted: “Wow lost my centre half partner. All the best bro I know you'll be killing it wherever you go.”

Chafer added: “Been a pleasure brother, will be missed in the dressing room.”