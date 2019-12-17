Search

Urchins boss Stimson lauds Dulwich Hamlet FA Trophy victory as 'fantastic result'

PUBLISHED: 18:15 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 17 December 2019

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says it was a 'fantastic result' as they progressed into the last 32 of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 win over Dulwich Hamlet.

A 53rd minute header from defender Nathan Cooper secured the victory for the Urchins over the National League South outfit in their first round tie at Bridge Avenue.

And the experienced boss was full of praise for his side after the performance they put in to bag a spot in the second round.

"It was a fantastic result and it needed a fantastic performance to be fair," Stimson said.

"I do go on about performance and that nine times out of 10 they equal results, Saturday was definitely one of those games, as we were solid at the back and we were strong.

"It was only the second time I've been able to play Rickie Hayles, Nathan Cooper and Arthur Lee together, and they looked solid as well as the two wing-backs and our goalkeeper.

"We had to be to be honest as although Dulwich are probably not hitting the heights they want to in the league, they've still got some serious pace at the top end of the pitch, so it was a good solid base for us.

"In front of that the midfield boys done their jobs and the two up front looked lively.

"To progress into the next round and the last 32 of this competition is a good achievement, so I'm very pleased."

The former Leyton Orient defender was delighted to be able to play a defensive line-up of Rickie Hayles, Arthur Lee and Nathan Cooper for only the second time this campaign.

"At the beginning of the season you put a squad together and you think this could be my best 11.

"Those three centre-backs when we got all of them and with Nathan Cooper's news early on in pre-season he was told he could be back, so you think if he can get these three playing together we'll be solid, as they are experienced, they're men, and they've played at decent levels.

"That was exciting in pre-season but unfortunately it's not happened as often as we'd liked, but Saturday you could see the start of it, so fingers crossed they can all stay injury free now.

He also praised Cooper for finding the net by saying: "We haven't had many goals from centre-halves this year, so that was nice for Nathan to get off the mark.

"Your centre-halves especially Nathan, Rickie and Arthur, with their presence in the air you'd expect them to get around six a season.

"That's Nathan's first and he's got plenty of games to reach that target that I'd expect."

