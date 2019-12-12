Hornchurch look forward to Dulwich Hamlet Trophy tie

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Hornchurch will be looking forward to the challenge of facing National League South outfit Dulwich Hamlet in the FA Trophy says manager Mark Stimson.

The Urchins will welcome Gavin Rose's men to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for the first round tie as they look to continue their run in the prestigious non-league cup competition.

Experienced boss Stimson knows it will be a tough test and a great occasion as he has come up against their opponents many times in the past.

"When they went up a couple seasons ago, I was manager at Thurrock and Dulwich were an outstanding team," Stimson said.

"I know Billericay won the league that year because they were powerful, but Dulwich's football was levels above, so I expect a tough game as they've still got a lot of those players.

"For us it's just a great game and fingers crossed we can get a couple of boys back who need some minutes.

"We'll go out there, try playing our way, and try to progress in this fantastic competition."

The former Gillingham manager says plenty of his squad have played at a higher level and believes they still could, so it could be an interesting match in front of what he hopes is a bumper crowd.

"We've got a lot of players who have played at that level and will know a lot of their players and we've got a lot of players that could still play at that level," he added.

"It will be a test like it was against Oxford City, we got through that one on penalties, and that was tough, so we know this is going to be similar.

"Dulwich are in a similar position to them in the league. They've got a fantastic fan base, I think last weekend against Dartford, I know that's a bit of a local game but there was over 2,000 people through the gate. Hopefully we can get as many supporters in the ground as well, make it a good atmosphere, and try to get our highest attendance of the season."

Hornchurch will be hoping for a number of their injured players to be back in contention for the clash where they will be playing for £4,500 in prize money and a place in the second round.

"Unfortunately Jordan Clark came off with a concussion, fingers crossed he should be okay, Ronnie Winn also came off with a nasty gash on his ankle so I'm not sure how that is going to heal," he added.

"We'd like to think Lewwis Spence is going to be back this week, George Saunders has got a good chance after missing Saturday and Mickey Parcell came on for 20 minutes, so hopefully he gets no reaction.

"Remi Sutton will be 50/50, but I would like to think out of the seven missing on the weekend that we'll have three or four, which is only a plus for us."