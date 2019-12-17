Hornchurch manager Stimson pleased with home tie in the FA Trophy

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson is pleased to bag a home tie in the last 32 of the FA Trophy after their impressive 1-0 win over Dulwich Hamlet.

The Urchins will now host Isthmian North outfit Aveley in the second round of the prestigious non league cup competition.

The tie is set to be played on Saturday, January, 11 but the manager knows they can't take their opponents lightly after watching them seal a 2-0 win over Carshalton Athletic in a first round replay on Monday evening. "I went to the game, I know a few people at Aveley on the coaching staff, so I spoke to them," Stimson revealed.

"They said they got a draw on Saturday but should have won, then they were excellent (Monday), they looked very bright and they're doing very well in their league.

"I think they sit second in the league, so they're having a fantastic season, and when the game comes round we'll look forward to it."

He added: "All you can ask for in the cup is a home tie, as if you get a home tie, you're happy no matter who it is.

"It's the last 32 so whoever is left in it at this stage is not a bad side whatever league they play in.

"We'll give Aveley the utmost respect, but on the day if we can perform, then we'll hopefully get through."

There will be £5,250 up for grabs in prize money to the winner of the match and the losers will still bag £1,750.