Hornchurch defender Winn departs for Aveley

PUBLISHED: 15:20 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 26 July 2020

Reece Grant of Dagenham and George Winn of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Reece Grant of Dagenham and George Winn of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch defender George Winn has departed the club to join Isthmian North outfit Aveley ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Winn joined the Urchins for the second-half of the 2018/19 season when Mark Stimson was appointed as the new manager of the club following the resignation of long-serving boss Jimmy McFarlane.

He remained with Hornchurch for the 2019/20 season and made over 40 appearances for the Urchins before the season was cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with the club sat third in the Isthmian Premier Division.

The versatile defender started his career at Redbridge, who were then playing in the Isthmian North, now Essex Senior League, and he moved to join Thurrock in the Isthmian North.

Winn went on to make 63 appearances for The Fleet and helped them to promotion via the Play-Offs to the Isthmian Premier League.

He then followed manager Mark Stinson to Waltham Abbey where he made 13 appearances at the beginning of the 2018/19 season and then to Hornchurch.

