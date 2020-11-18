Search

Hornchurch’s Cooper briefly joins Hemel to keep playing

PUBLISHED: 09:09 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 18 November 2020

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch defender Nathan Cooper has joined National League South side Hemel Hempstead to remain playing football during the second UK lockdown.

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Jame-Lee O'Donoghue of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Jame-Lee O'Donoghue of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

The long-serving Urchins man has already featured twice for the Hertfordshire-based club, where they lost 2-1 to Welling United and picked up a 3-0 victory over Hampton & Richmond Borough, and he scored in the mid-week fixture against the Beevers.

Cooper is set to remain with Hemel until the lockdown is lifted and Hornchurch can return to action in the Isthmian Premier Division.

“From Saturday we looked good, we dominated the game, and I think we were very unlucky not to get anything so to come here away from home, get three points and a clean sheet is massive,”

“I think it helped that we actually played together, obviously the first game was the first game with bodies thrown together, not knowing how players play, and that bit of experience definitely helped.

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Darren McQueen of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Darren McQueen of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

You may also want to watch:

“To be fair it’s my first of the season for Hemel and Hornchurch, so I’m buzzing to get off the mark and hopefully I can get some more.”

Cooper originally signed for Hornchurch from Isthmian North side Romford in September 2015 and made his debut against Barkingside on September, 19 as the Urchins ran out 5-1 winners.

He has since been a key member of the Hornchurch defence which, since his arrival, has an unparalleled record for keeping clean sheets.

Not content with stopping goals, Cooper has also chipped in at the other end too, scoring 12 in 139 appearances up to the end of the 2017/18 season.

This season Cooper has played 13 times for the Urchins and will now be looking to keep himself in shape while his club are not allowed to play during the current lockdown.

He is set to feature once again for Lee Bircham’s men on Saturday when they play host to strugglers Dulwich Hamlet at Vauxhall Road.

Manager Mark Stimson will be hoping that Cooper is not tempted away to play at a higher level and remains at Bridge Avenue as they look to push for promotion this season.

