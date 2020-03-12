Hornchurch boss Stimson felt it was two points dropped against Corinthian Casuals

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson felt it was two points dropped by his men as they drew 1-1 with strugglers Corinthian Casuals, writes Jacob Ranson.

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch

Nathaniel Pinney netted from the penalty spot in the 20th minute before Jordan Clark levelled just 12 minutes later at King George's Field.

But Stimson felt his side created enough chances to claim victory and it just didn't fall for them, while he also believed it was a soft penalty given against them.

'You can look at it both ways, just depends how you want to look at it,' he said. 'Me personally with Worthing winning it was two points dropped on the day.

'It wasn't for the want of trying and creating chances, I think we could've been three up before they scored a very dubious penalty, it was just two players coming together - Matt Johnson who is six foot one and their guy who was probably five foot five.

'Their lad has obviously gone to the floor and they scored, but fair play to the boys they got over that and got a goal back through Jordan Clark, and we could have gone in at half-time two or three goals up, but we didn't.

'Second half we didn't really produce what we did first half, so that was a little bit frustrating. It is what it is, we didn't lose, but lost two points we should have got.'

The former Thurrock boss insisted the league is so competitive you can never rely on winning fixtures if you don't take your chances, unlike the level below.

'This league is so much different to the league below. You look at results in the league below against the bottom three or four - take Romford out of that - they get beat by four, five, or six because one they're probably not good enough and two don't turn up.

'At this level of everyone turns up and every team has got decent players in it that can cause you problems.

'I spoke to one of the players at the Casuals that I know before the game on Saturday and we were saying it was going to be about the team that takes their chances as both teams would create anything from three to five chances.

'I think we had seven shots on target and they had two, but it's about who puts the ball in the back of the net, some weeks it happens and some weeks it doesn't.

'That's just the level of football we're playing at.'