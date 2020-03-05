Search

Hornchurch boss Stimson is hoping squad depth can help them in push for promotion

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 March 2020

Adam Cunnington of Hornchurch and Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Adam Cunnington of Hornchurch and Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is hoping the depth of his squad can play a vital role in the final stretch of the season.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

The Urchins currently sit second in the Isthmian League Premier Division table with 10 games left to be played this season - starting with a trip to strugglers Corinthian Casuals on Saturday.

They have recently brought in Ellis Brown and Alex Osborn in the last few weeks to bolster their chances of a promotion push.

And Stimson is hoping that will further aid their cause, saying: "We need it because you've just got to think of the boys that didn't play on Saturday - Rickie Hayles, Mickey Parcell, Lewwis Spence, and the two twins (Ronnie and George Winn) not there.

"Obviously Mickey, Rickie and Lewwis will miss this weekend, but the other two are back.

"I thought for the first hour we were good and we were strong, but then we changed the three up top and they gave us something else, which was pleasing to see as well.

You may also want to watch:

"We've got a lot of firepower on the bench as well now, so if it's not quite working at the start, we can always mix it up and change it.

"We're in the exciting months now, this month is important to see what we can really go for, whether it's the league or the play-offs."

First and foremost it's a test against the Casuals who they drew 1-1 with earlier in the season at Bridge Avenue with Chris Dickson scoring the goal for the Urchins.

"We know where they are in the league, they had a great result beating East Thurrock, so that just shows you it doesn't matter where they are in the league you've got to give them respect," added Stimson.

"We drew with them at home not so long ago, so we know it will be a tough ask, but I'm sure if we go there and play how we have done recently, then we've got a great chance of getting the points."

Stimson doesn't expect Casuals to sit back as much as they did last time as they desperately need to pick up points to ensure their survival.

"It may change as they're at home and they had a win against a top side, so they may come out a little bit more, which will give us more room in behind to attack.

"Whatever they do, we'll see. In the previous game they sat deep, and defended really well and a couple of the blocks from their defenders were outstanding."

