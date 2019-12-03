Hornchurch crash out of Essex Senior Cup to Chelmsforfd

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:41 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 03 December 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior Cup: Chelmsford City 1 Hornchurch 0

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Hornchurch crashed out of the Essex Senior Cup by suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to National League South outfit Chelmsford City.

Former Premier League striker Leroy Lita was the difference in the match as he found the back of the net in the 74th minute from the spot in the third round tie at Melbourne Stadium.

Urchins got the first real chance of the match in the fifth minute as a corner swung in by winger George Saunders was headed over by Jordan Clark before a Chelmsford free-kick was fired wide.

Ronnie Winn was denied by goalkeeper Sam Howes before back down the other end Billy Knott had his effort blocked by Joe Wright.

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

In the 23rd minute the visitors captain Lewwis Spence volleyed an effort goalbound after a Saunders free-kick found the midfielder's feet but Howes was on hand once again.

Four minutes later former Reading man Lita snapped at a shot for the Clarets but Wright pulled off a save.

The hosts then had another good chance as a corner found defender Dave Winfield, but the former Ebbsfleet United man, headed straight into the arms of shot-stopper Wright.

They headed into the half-time goalless, but the second-half picked up where it left off with plenty of chances, as Saunders fired a shot on goal two minutes in.

In the 52nd minute Wright tipped a Lita effort over the crossbar before Saunders was brought down by Robbie Simpson.

Saunders stepped up to find defender Nathan Cooper, who was returning from injury, with his free-kick but his header went over.

Clarets substitute Shaun Jeffers fired wide just moments after being introduced in place of Robbie Simpson.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty in the 74th minute which Lita stepped up and dispatched to give them the lead.

Rod Stringer's then held on firm to see out the win and progress into the next round of the cup competition.

Chelmsford City: Howes, Drewe, Winfield, Casvacal, Gregan, Worman, Stevenson, Knott, Giles (Church 73), Simpson (Jeffers 69), Lita (Knowles 88)

Unused subs: Shaw and Chidyausiku.

Hornchurch: Wright, Sutton, Cooper (Duffy 62), Clark, Saunders, Spence, G.Winn, Hassan, R.Winn, Dutton (Glenister 35), Green (Shelvey-Negus 46).

Unused subs: Hegarty.

