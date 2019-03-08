Hornchurch boss Stimson is lauding comfortable win at Carshalton as the best yet

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson lauded 4-1 victory over Carshalton Athletic as potentially the best performance of the season so far.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Goals from Matt Johnson, Chris Dickson, Lewwis Spence and Dan Uchechi helped seal the three points for the Urchins and move them up to second in the Isthmian Premier League at Colston Avenue.

The hosts Jeremiah Amoo scored a consolation goal in the match and boss Stimson was very pleased with his squad's efforts.

"Very pleased, I think we spoke last week about how tough the game was going to be, and although we come away with a 4-1 win we had to work hard in the game.

"We had to take the chances when they were there and certainly done that, it was a fantastic performance.

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

"I know people were talking about the 6-0 win over Worthing, but I think Saturday was probably better, as I do believe Carshalton will definitely be up there.

"They've got some blistering pace and some good individuals, but on the day our boys were outstanding, and to come away with a 4-1 win was very pleasing."

You may also want to watch:

The experienced manager also insisted he has always liked to spread the goals around in his teams and this season is no different.

"You shouldn't rely on just one person to score all of your goals, I've never worked like that before in my life.

"Yes the strikers will probably score more than the midfield players but we won't have a striker on 25 and the midfield players on three or four, I don't work like that.

"I like to spread it around, many years ago now I'm going back probably 15 years to my Grays days, I had Aaron McLean and Dennis Oli up front.

"Michael Kightly and Glen Poole were my wingers and they were my top goalscorers so that just shows you, that's the way I work, I expect everyone to chip in and at the moment they're all doing that which is pleasing to see.

Arthur Lee returned from injury as he came off the bench in the win in the 59th minute to replace George Winn.

"Arthur along with Remi Sutton has been so patient because they've had crazy injury in pre-season that you normally don't get breaking a hand and bones.

"He's worked extremely hard behind the scenes and been at every game doing his running.

"He come on Saturday and showed what he's got, great composure, and if you want to mix up things and play out from the back you've got to have the players that can do that."