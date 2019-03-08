Hornchurch boss Stimson is keen to continue good form

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to continue playing how they have done all season as they head into a top-of-the-table clash with Carshalton Athletic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

The Urchins will make the trip to the War Memorial Sports Ground on Saturday as they look to build on a huge 6-0 victory over Kempston Rovers in the FA Cup last weekend.

Although experienced boss Stimson knows they'll be a tough challenge as they pose power and pace throughout their line-up.

"I said after the game if the boys are not confident now they never will be," the 51-year-old said.

"That confidence thing is something I try to instil into the boys as soon as they come to the club. I brought them here for reasons, they're good players and all it needs is a good work ethic.

"That's what the boys are doing in training and in the games and at the moment we're getting our rewards.

"We've definitely got to take that into this Saturday's game away at Carshalton."

You may also want to watch:

Peter Adeniyi's side currently sit fourth in the Isthmian League Premier Division table one spot behind Hornchurch in the third.

"They had a great finish last season and they've started well again this year, so it's going to be another tough test for us on the astro-turf," added Stimson.

"I would say Carshalton are a good team, like Haringey a very powerful team on the astro-turf, they move the ball quick and they've got a lot of pace.

"It's not so much an individual, it's more when they're on the attack we have to be ready as they've got pace and power from lots of positions, and they can hurt you if you're not on your game.

"Carshalton are definitely going to be in the top six I would have thought, looking at how they ended last season, and how they've started this season and the squad they've got.

"It's a good challenge early in the season and one we look forward to."

However, Urchins manager Stimson feels his in-form side must just focus on their own performances.

"You always focus on yourself, make sure you're right, but then you do give respect to the other teams as well if they've got any real good individuals," he said.

"Most importantly, though, it's about us getting our game going."