Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch boss Stimson is keen to continue good form

PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 September 2019

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to continue playing how they have done all season as they head into a top-of-the-table clash with Carshalton Athletic.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

The Urchins will make the trip to the War Memorial Sports Ground on Saturday as they look to build on a huge 6-0 victory over Kempston Rovers in the FA Cup last weekend.

Although experienced boss Stimson knows they'll be a tough challenge as they pose power and pace throughout their line-up.

"I said after the game if the boys are not confident now they never will be," the 51-year-old said.

"That confidence thing is something I try to instil into the boys as soon as they come to the club. I brought them here for reasons, they're good players and all it needs is a good work ethic.

"That's what the boys are doing in training and in the games and at the moment we're getting our rewards.

"We've definitely got to take that into this Saturday's game away at Carshalton."

You may also want to watch:

Peter Adeniyi's side currently sit fourth in the Isthmian League Premier Division table one spot behind Hornchurch in the third.

"They had a great finish last season and they've started well again this year, so it's going to be another tough test for us on the astro-turf," added Stimson.

"I would say Carshalton are a good team, like Haringey a very powerful team on the astro-turf, they move the ball quick and they've got a lot of pace.

"It's not so much an individual, it's more when they're on the attack we have to be ready as they've got pace and power from lots of positions, and they can hurt you if you're not on your game.

"Carshalton are definitely going to be in the top six I would have thought, looking at how they ended last season, and how they've started this season and the squad they've got.

"It's a good challenge early in the season and one we look forward to."

However, Urchins manager Stimson feels his in-form side must just focus on their own performances.

"You always focus on yourself, make sure you're right, but then you do give respect to the other teams as well if they've got any real good individuals," he said.

"Most importantly, though, it's about us getting our game going."

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss says patience is running out with young squad

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Bowls: Upminster club finals prove successful

Upminster Bowls Club Saturday winners Tony Allen, Jennifer Spearman-Adkins and Tommy Hutton

Hornchurch boss Stimson is keen to continue good form

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Hockey: Upminster pick up pre-season trophies

Upminster hickey club ladies with the rose bowl

Havering youngsters help the county to success in Oxford with battling performances

Havering's women who represented Essex at the Southern Inter-counties. 15s Natalie Sewell, Hannah Yexley, Olivia Boachie, Paris King & Kate O’Neill (U20)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists