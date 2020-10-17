Hornchurch cruise to victory at home to Carshalton Athletic

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch 4 Carshalton Athletic 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch bounced back from a bad run of fortunes with an emphatic 4-0 thumping of in-form Carshalton Athletic at Bridge Avenue.

A brace from Chris Dickson, a goal from Charlie Ruff, and own goal helped the Urchins cruise to a comfortable three points.

It was a cagey start with both sides having a few chances in the early proceedings but almost seizing each other up.

In the 39th minute it was the hosts that opened the scoring thanks to a fantastic run by Ellis Brown down the right, who played the ball into Chris Dickson, when then laid it onto Charlie Ruff who fired it past Patrik Ohman to give them a 1-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

The goalscorer then turned creator in the second-half as Ruff played a ball through to Dickson who cut inside the full-back and finds a way past Ohman in the 68th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Five minutes Hornchurch were awarded a penalty as Ruff was fouled inside the box and up stepped former Gillingham striker Dickson but his effort was denied.

Dickson didn’t let that miss phase him as he grabbed his second of the match in the 76th minute as he picked out the net following another through ball from Ruff.

The game was then put to bed with ten minutes left as a ball over the top was headed past Ohman by defender Danny Dudley to make it 4-0.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Cooper, Hayles, Ramsay, Christou, Clark, Ruff (Osborn 78), Brown (R.Winn 83), Purcell, Dickson (Stimson 83).

Unused subs: Johnson and Cummings.

Carshalton Athleitc: Ohman, Hamilton-Downes, Dudley, Cheadle, Koroma (Hector 56), Manuel (Ottaway 56), Clunis, Samuels, Haxhiu, Bradford (Krokhin 80).

Unused subs: Allan and Adeniyi.