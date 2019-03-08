Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch goalkeeper Chafer felt they deserved late equaliser

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 April 2019

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer felt they fully deserved the late equaliser as they nabbed a 2-2 draw against second-place Haringey Borough.

The Urchins found themselves 2-0 down after 51 minutes but goals from Lewwis Spence and youngster Sonny Dutton earnt them a point at Bridge Avenue.

And the former Bowers & Pitsea shot-stopper feels luck hasn’t been on their side this campaign so he was thankful they managed to get a point.

“Over the course of this season I feel we haven’t always had the rub of the green, seems like more things were going against us than for us most of the time.

“In saying that I don’t think anyone can deny that we were the better side on Saturday and that the equaliser wasn’t a deserved one.

“Saturday’s performance was a positive one, we knew Haringey would adapt the way the play and go more direct.”

Chafer felt the squad showed huge character to keep fighting when things weren’t going their way against Tom Loizou’s side.

“I thought we actually defended pretty well, their first goal was pretty fortunate as it’s come off of Clarky (Jordan Clark) to go in and the other was a brilliant free kick.

“At 2-0 down we could’ve easily given it up but we carried on and gave it a real go and were rewarded for it.

“Lewwis Spence in particular for me played a big role on Saturday, kept the noise going amongst us and got the first goal as well.”

The goalkeeper was quick to praise 17-year-old attacker Dutton who nabbed his first goal for the club having been involved in the match day squad since January.

He has made six appearances from the bench and has been a vital part of the youth set-up this campaign.

“Sonny has been training with the first team for a few months now and to come on and score in the last minute is brilliant for him and I think he’ll remember that one for a while.

“He has been really patient and travelled to a lot of away games so he deserves that goal, I’m sure it won’t be his last.”

Most Read

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Sheila Keeling

Heritage: Harold Hill farmer told court he shot ‘wicked’ cow in self defence

John Cedric Coates was obviously not a natural cowherd. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Police cordon after man dies in Harold Hill

Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon.

Most Read

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Sheila Keeling

Heritage: Harold Hill farmer told court he shot ‘wicked’ cow in self defence

John Cedric Coates was obviously not a natural cowherd. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Police cordon after man dies in Harold Hill

Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Hornchurch goalkeeper Chafer felt they deserved late equaliser

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Sheila Keeling

Cricket: Essex slump to innings defeat at Hampshire

Kyle Abbott of Hampshire celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists