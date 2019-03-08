Hornchurch goalkeeper Chafer felt they deserved late equaliser

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer felt they fully deserved the late equaliser as they nabbed a 2-2 draw against second-place Haringey Borough.

The Urchins found themselves 2-0 down after 51 minutes but goals from Lewwis Spence and youngster Sonny Dutton earnt them a point at Bridge Avenue.

And the former Bowers & Pitsea shot-stopper feels luck hasn’t been on their side this campaign so he was thankful they managed to get a point.

“Over the course of this season I feel we haven’t always had the rub of the green, seems like more things were going against us than for us most of the time.

“In saying that I don’t think anyone can deny that we were the better side on Saturday and that the equaliser wasn’t a deserved one.

“Saturday’s performance was a positive one, we knew Haringey would adapt the way the play and go more direct.”

Chafer felt the squad showed huge character to keep fighting when things weren’t going their way against Tom Loizou’s side.

“I thought we actually defended pretty well, their first goal was pretty fortunate as it’s come off of Clarky (Jordan Clark) to go in and the other was a brilliant free kick.

“At 2-0 down we could’ve easily given it up but we carried on and gave it a real go and were rewarded for it.

“Lewwis Spence in particular for me played a big role on Saturday, kept the noise going amongst us and got the first goal as well.”

The goalkeeper was quick to praise 17-year-old attacker Dutton who nabbed his first goal for the club having been involved in the match day squad since January.

He has made six appearances from the bench and has been a vital part of the youth set-up this campaign.

“Sonny has been training with the first team for a few months now and to come on and score in the last minute is brilliant for him and I think he’ll remember that one for a while.

“He has been really patient and travelled to a lot of away games so he deserves that goal, I’m sure it won’t be his last.”