Hornchurch bring back record goalscorer George Purcell
PUBLISHED: 13:21 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 02 October 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Hornchurch have moved quickly to bring back the club’s record goalscorer George Purcell to bolster their options in attack.
Striker Purcell originally joined league rivals Bowers & Pitsea but after a brief stint has opted to return to Bridge Avenue where he has spent a huge chunk of his career.
You may also want to watch:
He originally signed from Margate in July 2013 and made his debut on August, 10 2013 in the season opener against Lewes.
He finished top scorer at the end of that season and continued his prolific run in front of goal scoring an incredible 149 goals in 279 appearances for the club.
As well as the club’s record goalscorer he was voted both the Players’ player of the season and Supporters’ player of the season in 2015/16.
Purcell then departed the Bridge Avenue in May 2019 to join Canvey Island, he has also been at Grays Athletic, Ashford United, and Bowers since.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.