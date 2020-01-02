Hornchurch boss Stimson says it was nice to return to action with Regent win

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says it was just nice to be back out on the pitch after a number of weeks away due to postponements as they sealed a 3-0 win over Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Chris Dickson and defenders Nathan Cooper and Rickie Hayles sealed the three points for the Urchins to wrap up 2019 on a high note.

And it was bitter sweet revenge after losing 1-0 to Regent earlier in the season - despite dominating the fixture at North Road.

"I think it was nice to get a game as we haven't played for a couple of weeks, so you don't know how that little bit of rest is going to affect you, but the boys came out and from the first whistle we were on the front foot," said Stimson.

"We looked good and in the end it was a comfortable win."

Stimson also felt it was an added bonus to keep a clean sheet as goalkeeper Joe Wright pulled off a penalty save following Cooper's dismissal in the 79th minute.

You may also want to watch:

"We didn't win the earlier fixture in the season, but I've said it many times I thought we should have with the amount of chances that we created," he added.

"It was a good three points with Joe Wright also making a fantastic penalty save, so keeping a clean sheet as well was an added bonus."

Defenders Hayles and Cooper both netted their second goals of the season and Stimson, a former defender himself, was delighted to see both chipping in.

"We spoke about it and throughout the season you expect them to score a certain amount of goals as they're both very strong lads and attack the ball well," he said.

"On Saturday our deliveries from set-pieces were outstanding from Ronnie Winn and George Saunders and on those two occasions they got on the end of them to score and they also got very close to adding to that.

"It's great when other players chip in as I've always said it shouldn't be upon one or two players to score the goals it should be a collective thing."

Stimson added: "Happy New Year to everyone at the paper who give us great coverage and to our supporters who have been brilliant throughout 2019."