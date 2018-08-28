Search

Urchins progress into semi-finals of Essex Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 January 2019

George Purcell of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Senior Cup: AFC Hornchurch 1 Brentwood Town 1 (4-2 penalties)

AFC Hornchurch progressed into the semi-final of the Essex Senior Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over local rivals Brentwood Town.

An early penalty goal from George Purcell was cancelled out by a Tony Stokes strike in the 70th minute to force penalties at Bridge Avenue.

Brentwood got the first real chance of the match as Harry Doyle turned and fired from 20 yards out but it was comfortably held by goalkeeper Callum Chafer in the 16th minute.

Three minutes later Jamie Hursit picked out striker Sean Marks but his header went just wide of the net.

Purcell almost made it 1-0 in the 21st minute when he intercepted a defensive header, tried to take it around former Romford keeper Budd, but the keeper saved it.

Midfielder Lee Prescott was then brought down inside the box and the Urchins were awarded a penalty.

Purcell stepped up and fired it home to give the hosts the lead after sending Budd the wrong way in the 29th minute.

In the 40th minute striker Marks fired over the bar from a rebound off Alex Bentley’s effort that was blocked.

At half-time Charlie Stimson came on to replace Marks.

Winger George Saunders played a ball into the box, which was cleared to midfielder Lewwis Spence 15 yards out, but he fired wide.

Ryan Mallett struck in the 67th minute but Chafer tipped it over the bar for a corner cleared, which was cleared, although two minutes later Town were awarded a penalty after a Kenzer Lee handball.

Striker Stokes slotted home from the spot in the 71st minute to level the score and take it to penalties.

Jordan Clark, Saunders, Purcell and Winn all netted from the spot to seal their progress.

AFC Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Porter, Lee, Clark, Prescott, Saunders, Spence, Marks (Stimson 46), Purcell, Hursit (R.Winn 75).

Unused subs: Dutton and Glenister.

Brentwood Town: Budd, Smith, Martin, Carter, Gordon, Mallett, Hilton (Gardner 79), Hunter (Hurford 75), Doyle (Apenteng 65), Hughes, Stokes.

Unused subs: Littlejohn and Fox.

