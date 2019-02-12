Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hornchurch progress into the final of the Velocity Trophy

PUBLISHED: 08:26 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 13 February 2019

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch in action against Chelmsford City (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch in action against Chelmsford City (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Velocity Trophy: AFC Hornchurch 3 Bracknell Town 2

AFC Hornchurch progressed into the final of the Velocity Trophy with a narrow 3-2 victory over Bostik South Central side Bracknell Town.

Goals from Alex Bentley, Charlie Stimson and George Purcell sealed the win for the Urchins despite efforts from The Robins Adam Cornell and Liam Ferdinand at Bridge Avenue.

Manager Mark Stimson and his side will now meet Bostik Premier Division rivals Enfield Town in the final at Aveley after they secured their place in the final following a 4-2 win on penalties over Bishops Stortford.

The visitors opened the scoring as striker Cornell headed home from a corner to give his side a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.

Six minutes later Urchins full-back Bentley headed home a Purcell cross to level the score.

In the 58th minute striker Stimson put his side 2-1 in front as he got on the end of a George Saunders cross before Town were awarded a penalty for handball in the 77th minute.

Ferdinand stepped up and fired the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

Purcell then put his side back in front in the 81st minute after he ran round a defender and fired across the goalkeeper and into the far corner after being given the ball out wide by midfielder Lewwis Spence.

That was enough to get Urchins into the final of the cup competition.

AFC Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Lee, Clark, G.Winn, Christou (Miles 85), Spence, R.Winn, Saunders, Purcell, Stimson (Marks 90).

Unused subs: Goode, Dutton, Glenister.

Bracknell Town: Grace, Hancock, Jacobs, Bayley, Day, Davies, Artwell (Grant 51), Cowan (Moore 57), Cornell, Ferdinand, Maloney.

Unused subs: Parsons, Hathaway, Gater.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

Police outside of Romford station after a reported 'acid' attack last night. Photo: @sgt_collett

Woman in her 40s dies after being hit by a train at Romford station

Emergency services outside of Romford station after an incident last year. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested after alleged knife attack at Romford pie and mash shop

Police are at the Quadrant Arcade in Romford town centre. Photo: Google

Revealed: Restaurants in Havering with a zero food hygiene rating

Two restaurants in Havering were given a zero hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps

Could fines for turning right into Hornchurch Lidl’s car park become a thing of the past?

The no right turn sign at Lidl in Hornchurch.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking forward to a Trophy final against Enfield Town

Charlie Stimson netted for Hornchurch in their Velocity Trophy victory (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

Stuart Beavon (in white) scored the only goal for Wrexham against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering athletes and clubs recognised for their sporting success at awards evening

The award winners pose with their trophies (Pic: Ron Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists