Hornchurch progress into the final of the Velocity Trophy

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch in action against Chelmsford City (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Velocity Trophy: AFC Hornchurch 3 Bracknell Town 2

AFC Hornchurch progressed into the final of the Velocity Trophy with a narrow 3-2 victory over Bostik South Central side Bracknell Town.

Goals from Alex Bentley, Charlie Stimson and George Purcell sealed the win for the Urchins despite efforts from The Robins Adam Cornell and Liam Ferdinand at Bridge Avenue.

Manager Mark Stimson and his side will now meet Bostik Premier Division rivals Enfield Town in the final at Aveley after they secured their place in the final following a 4-2 win on penalties over Bishops Stortford.

The visitors opened the scoring as striker Cornell headed home from a corner to give his side a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.

Six minutes later Urchins full-back Bentley headed home a Purcell cross to level the score.

In the 58th minute striker Stimson put his side 2-1 in front as he got on the end of a George Saunders cross before Town were awarded a penalty for handball in the 77th minute.

Ferdinand stepped up and fired the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

Purcell then put his side back in front in the 81st minute after he ran round a defender and fired across the goalkeeper and into the far corner after being given the ball out wide by midfielder Lewwis Spence.

That was enough to get Urchins into the final of the cup competition.

AFC Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Lee, Clark, G.Winn, Christou (Miles 85), Spence, R.Winn, Saunders, Purcell, Stimson (Marks 90).

Unused subs: Goode, Dutton, Glenister.

Bracknell Town: Grace, Hancock, Jacobs, Bayley, Day, Davies, Artwell (Grant 51), Cowan (Moore 57), Cornell, Ferdinand, Maloney.

Unused subs: Parsons, Hathaway, Gater.