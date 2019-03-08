Search

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with character in Bowers win

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 October 2019

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch celebrates his second goal during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch celebrates his second goal during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says his side showed character to fight back for the win against Bowers & Pitsea on Non League Day.

Goals from Chris Dickson and Matt Johnson sealed the three points for the Urchins despite the visitors opening the scoring through Max Cornhill at Bridge Avenue.

The boss expected it to be a tough test due to Rob Small's side featuring a number of former Hornchurch and Thurrock player.

"It was one of those where we knew it was going to be a tough game because of the amount of ex-Hornchurch players and players that have worked with me before playing for Bowers.

"We knew they'd up their game a little bit, but there wasn't too much in the game to be honest.

"They scored just before half-time from a corner and then we went 1-0 down so we asked the boys to get us back in it.

"We showed great character and got one back through a penalty which Chris finished really well.

"In the last minute of second-half Matty Johnson comes up with a fantastic header, so it was another good three points."

Midfielder Johnson took his tally up to five goals with that finish and Stimson is delighted to see him getting amongst the goals.

"Matty has got good height and from set-pieces he can be dangerous if the ball is in the right place.

"Thankfully that's a set-piece we've worked on so it's nice when that comes off as well.

"He's getting his goals and that's good for the team as we're spreading the goals around.

"I've always said I'm a big believer of spreading them round and not relying on one man to score them as it's not really fair on them to do that.

Defender Arthur Lee and midfielder Lewwis Spence missed out on the clash due to injury.

"They both wasn't quite ready, and to be honest the two of them are big players, one is the captain and one could be a captain in Arthur Lee.

"The boys that come in once again did the job and fingers crossed they won't be too far away from coming back.

"We need to keep trying to amount these points up,"

