Stimson: Bowers will be up for returns to Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 October 2019

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch plays a long ball during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch plays a long ball during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson knows newly-promoted Bowers & Pitsea will be up for the challenge when they meet this weekend due to having a number of former Urchins players in their squad.

The Urchins welcome Rob Small's side to Bridge Avenue on Saturday for an Isthmian League Premier Division clash and currently sit third in the table after the first 10 matches.

And Stimson is already setting new targets for his men.

"We've done 10 games, now we put that to bed and it's onto the next 10 games, where I have a points tally in my head that I want to get," Stimson said.

"Whether we get them in the first five or six games or last five or six, for me it doesn't really matter. What does matter is that the performances are good.

"I'm a massive believer that if performances are good then results will come and we've got to do that again Saturday.

"Play the way we want to play; we know it's going to be a difficult game, as Bowers have got a lot of ex-Hornchurch boys and players that have played for me. They'll be looking forward to the game and so will we."

Bowers goalkeeper Callum Chafer, defender Kenzer Lee and attacker Bradley Warner all played for Hornchurch last season.

And former Thurrock boss Stimson knows on their day they can be a dangerous outfit.

"Horsham come up as well and they're flying at the moment. Bowers have come up and last year they won the league comfortably, and I'm sure they're going to improve this season.

"We expect, like always at this level, another tough game as on their day Bowers can certainly win games and they had a fantastic FA Cup win on Tuesday night."

Hornchurch were also due to travel away to Haringey Borough on Monday but the fixture has been pushed back to Monday, November 18 due to their opponents progressingg in the FA Cup.

"It's a blessing as the likes of Nathan Cooper and Remi Sutton, you wouldn't be able to get them playing two games, so straight away you're thinking about different teams," said Stimson.

"Lewwis Spence is carrying a knock as well so I'm quite pleased that one has been called off. It won't now be a big ask of our squad to play two games in 48 hours."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

