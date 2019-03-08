Search

Hornchurch fightback to beat Bowers

PUBLISHED: 10:04 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 13 October 2019

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch scores his second goal and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch scores his second goal and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch 2 Bowers & Pitsea 1

Hornchurch bounced back to winning ways in the Isthmian Premier League as they fought back to seal a 2-1 win over Bowers & Pitsea.

Goals from Chris Dickson and Matt Johnson sealed the three points for the Urchins the visitors opening the scoring through Max Cornhill at Bridge Avenue.

The victory moved them up to second in the league table after Horsham lost 2-0 to Bishop's Stortford in their clash.

It was a tight first-half with neither side really stamping their mark on the match until on the stroke of half-time the visitors took the lead.

A great ball in from former Urchins attacker Bradley Warner was punched clear by goalkeeper Joe Wright, but only as far as Max Cornhill, who volleyed it on target - hitting the crossbar and being kept out on the line.

He followed it up and tapped home the rebound to give Bowers a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

In the 69th minute goalscorer Cornhill was penalised for a handball and a penalty was awarded to the hosts.

Up stepped in-form striker Dickson who fired it past Callum Chafer to level the score at 1-1.

Then in added time Matt Johnson sealed the win for Hornchurch as he headed home from a corner in the dying stages of the match.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, G.Winn (Sutton 56), Cooper, Hayles, Johnson, Christou, Saunders, R.Winn, Dickson (Stimson 78), Uchechi (Morgan 56).

Unused sub: Dutton.

Bowers & Pitsea: Chafer, Sammons, Stephen, Stokes, Lee, Cornhill, Thomas, Sartain, Manor, Knight (Baker 77), Warner (Gardner 52).

Unused subs: Hine, McCoy, Leahy.

