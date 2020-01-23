Urchins boss Stimson full of praise for Bowers rivals

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson praised Bowers & Pitsea for the season they are having ahead of the clash between the two sides.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020 Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

Urchins make the trip to the Len Salmon Stadium on Saturday to take on Rob Small's side in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Bowers were promoted as Isthmian North champions last season and are 15th in the table but boss Stimson knows how hard it is after getting promoted.

"I know a few people there and from an outside point of view I think they're having a great season," Stimson said.

"If they survive I think that's a huge achievement. I've been in that situation when I went up with Thurrock, and survival is as good as promotion.

"I know it's hard to say that as they did so well last year and won lots in recent years, but they're having a great season and their points tally is very good, so they'll be looking to push on."

Hornchurch only beat Bowers 2-1 earlier in the season thanks to a 90th-minute effort from Matt Johnson and Stimson added: "This one is not too far away, but after that we do have a few trips in midweek and that can cause different problems with work commitments.

"One game at a time as everyone always says and this one is an away game against Bowers who gave us a very tough home match where we were fortunate to get a last-minute winner in that one.

"We know it's going to be tight, they've got a few ex-Hornchurch boys in their team and a few lads I've managed, so that gets the opposition to try that little bit harder for whatever reason.

"We looking forward to it, it's on astro-turf as well which is a plus because obviously the weather over the last week or 10 days has affected a fair few games, but at least we know our one will be on.

"We don't need anymore cancellations as we're already a couple of games behind the teams above us. We've got about 20 players fit and ready to go."

Hornchurch then make the trip to Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday for another league encounter and Stimson said: "Hopefully all the boys will be able to get there. It's a tough place to go on a Saturday, let alone a Tuesday night.

"They're flying in the league so when we get to it, it will be a big game but nothing is bigger than the next one which is Bowers."