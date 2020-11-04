Search

Hornchurch boss dubbed FA Trophy win as ‘fantastic’ while frustrated with Folkestone loss

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2020

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson dubbed FA Trophy victory as fantastic while late Folkestone Invicta defeat was ‘frustrating’ in the last week.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

The Urchins sealed a 3-1 victory over Bowers & Pitsea in the first round of the Trophy thanks to goals from Alex Osborn, Charlie Ruff and Ellis Brown.

On the Tuesday evening they crashed to a late 2-1 defeat away to Folkestone in the Isthmian Premier League.

“It was a fantastic win and we were over the moon to progress in the FA Trophy, it was another really tough draw away to Bowers, we played them in the FA Cup and when you pull them out again you think there were a lot lesser teams to face,” Stimson said.

“Credit to the boys, we were good again, first-half was quite even and they went in 1-0 up through a bar but we hit the bar and the goalkeeper made a decent save.

“Second-half we turned it around and scored three goals, looked really good, and it was a fantastic and we’ll now look forward to the next round when we get there.”

Hornchurch have been drawn at home to league rivals Wingate & Finchley in the second round of the competition much to the delight of the boss.

“That’s all you can ask for, home tie, no matter who – there is no easy games, I always say that, but last year we lost one home game all year and that was in the Trophy against Aveley who are in the league below us.

“Home game is perfect, so thank you.”

It was much different emotions for Hornchurch after the Folkestone defeat however.

“It was very frustrating, you do so much to get back into the game after an absolute worldie goal from their guy, the kid hit a shot from 30-yards with a volley that has came out of the sky and it’s gone in the top corner.

“We came back, then looked like the team to go on and win it, but I think it was about 10 seconds before they scored Ellis Brown got through, beat the goalkeeper, and with the conditions the ball just didn’t quite trickle over the line.

“They smashed it up the other end and scored, so to come away with nothing was really frustrating, but we can’t ask for no more from the players.

“They’ve given everything they’ve got.”

